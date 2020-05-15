Delhi Police calls out BJP MP Parvesh Verma for 'malicious intent to spread rumour', then deletes tweet

On Friday, Delhi Police called out Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Parvesh Verma for "malicious intent to spread rumour". However, Delhi Police deleted the tweet later.

Verma had tweeted a video of a group of men offering namaz on the roadside. The BJP leader said that the namaz is being offered while is lockdown has been enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and that social distancing has gone for a toss. He also claimed that such acts will stop if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cuts the salaries of Maulvis.

After the video went viral, DCP East Delhi called out the BJP MP. He said, "This is totally false. An old video is being used with a malicious intent to spread the rumour. Please verify before posting and spreading rumours."

Here is the now-deleted tweet: