Delhi Police Busts Inter-State Drug Syndicate, Arrests Seven With Over 121 Kg Ganja Seized

Seven people, including two women, have been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the South-East District unit of Delhi Police for possession of over 121 kilograms of ganja. | Representative

New Delhi: Seven people, including two women, have been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the South-East District unit of Delhi Police for possession of over 121 kilograms of ganja. The police have also seized eight mobile phones.

According to police, the inter-state drug syndicate was involved in transporting ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi through a network of poor individuals hired as drug mules. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohd. Nooren (33), Rashidul (27), Badashah Alam (35), Parmila Parbin (28), Sohil, Basanti Dass, and Abdul Rehman.

Police began operation on April 24, 2025, when a tip-off was received about a group transporting ganja to the Kalindi Kunj area. A swift raid was conducted near a Metro Pillar in Kalindi Kunj, resulting in the arrest of four individuals, including Nooren, Rashidul, Badashah Alam, and Parmila Parbin.

They were transporting 61.8 kilograms of ganja from Vijayanagram in Andhra Pradesh to Madanpur Khadar in Delhi. Subsequently, an FIR under sections 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at Kalindi Kunj police station.

Read Also 45-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide With 4 Children By Jumping In Front Of Train In Faridabad

A follow-up raid in Greater Noida's Yusufpur led to the arrest of Sohil and Basanti Dass, both said to be part of the supply chain. Based on their disclosures, police raided a godown located on the third floor of a building in Rani Lakshmi Bai Nagar, where another 60.140 kg of ganja was recovered.

During interrogation, Sohil revealed that the godown was recently relocated to Greater Noida to serve as a central hub for distributing ganja to the South-East District and other areas of Delhi. He further disclosed that he supplied the contraband to Abdul Rehman, a resident of Taimoor Nagar slums.

On June 6, Abdul Rehman was arrested by the police. As per the police, he confirmed that he sourced ganja from Sohil to supply further.

His arrest brought the total number of individuals arrested in the case to seven.

Sustained interrogation of the accused revealed that the syndicate was led by Sohil and a man named Javed. According to the police, the duo allegedly coordinated a network of "poor individuals" that procured ganja from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Javed operated from West Bengal and was responsible for procurement, while Sohil managed logistics and distribution from Greater Noida.

To avoid police detection, the syndicate used tourist trolley bags for transportation and frequently involved women. Each carrier was paid around Rs10,000 per trip.

The arrested individuals claimed they were lured into transporting ganja due to financial hardship. The police said further investigations are underway to dismantle the remaining links of the drug syndicate.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.