 45-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide With 4 Children By Jumping In Front Of Train In Faridabad
45-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide With 4 Children By Jumping In Front Of Train In Faridabad

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
Faridabad: A 45-year-old man along with his four children committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Faridabad on Tuesday, police said.

All five died on the spot, they said.

According to the police, Manoj Mahato (45), a native of Bihar, had some dispute with his wife Priya. This morning, an argument broke out between the couple after which the man left the house saying that he was taking their four children to a park.

Before committing suicide, he had given cold drinks and chips to the children. When the train arrived, the children tried to escape, but the man had clutched them in his arms, they said.

The police said that the incident took place around 12.55 pm when the Golden Temple Express train was about to reach Ballabgarh station.

About a kilometer before the station, the man was seen walking along the railway track carrying two children on his shoulders and holding the hands of two others, they said.

The loco pilot kept blowing the horn from a distance but the man did not move from the track. When the train came close to them, he jumped in front of the train with the children -- Pawan (10), Karu (9), Murli (5) and Chotu (3).

After getting information about this incident, a police team reached the spot and removed the bodies from the track.

A note was found in Mahato’s pocket that had his wife’s number in it.

"Mahato suspected that his wife was unfaithful, which could be the reason behind the extreme step,” Inspector Rajpal, SHO of GRP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

