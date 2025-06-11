BJP MP Urges Renaming Of Aligarh's Daud Khan Railway Station, Calls It Link To India's 'Most-Wanted Criminal' | (Photo Courtesy: Indian Rail Info)

Aligarh: A political row is brewing in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, after BJP MP Satish Gautam demanded that the Daud Khan Railway Station should be renamed after Maharana Pratap.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gautam argued that the current name has no historical or geographical connection to the region and is associated with a "most-wanted criminal".

'No Historical Link to Aligarh'

According to The Times of India, Gautam’s letter claimed that Daud Khan’s name is “not relevant to the area,” with no village or significant landmark in the vicinity bearing the same name. He added that the station, built in 1894, lacks any known connection to Daud Khan or a nearby Muslim settlement, further questioning the rationale behind its naming.

He urged the minister to consider renaming the station after Maharana Pratap Singh, calling him a “revered national figure with significant contributions to Indian history”. Gautam also said the renaming would reflect public sentiment and honour a warrior who symbolises national pride.

'Name Daud Associated With Terror'

Justifying his demand, the BJP MP claimed that the name ‘Daud’ is linked in public memory to a terrorist responsible for numerous deaths. “It is inappropriate for a railway station to carry the name of someone considered an enemy of the nation,” Gautam said, as quoted by The Times of India.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Gautam said that Railway Minister Vaishnaw has a “positive approach” towards the idea and a “history of introducing new initiatives."

This comes amid a wider trend of renaming railway stations across India to reflect Hindu cultural or historical figures. Recent examples include Faizabad Junction being renamed Ayodhya Cantt ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration, and Habibganj station in Bhopal being renamed Rani Kamalapati Station to honour a Gond queen.

In Uttar Pradesh, stations like Jais and Kasimpur Halt have also undergone similar changes. While proponents call it a step toward cultural reclamation, critics see it as part of a growing cultural nationalism agenda.