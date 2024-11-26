 Delhi Police Arrest 2 Sharpshooters Of 'Nandu Gang' In Mundka Following Brief Encounter; Illegal Weapons Seized
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Representational Image

New Delhi: Two sharpshooters were arrested after a brief encounter in the Mundka area of Delhi on Monday morning, according to Delhi Police.

The arrested duo allegedly belong to the 'Nandu gang' were arrested by Delhi Police.

According to the police, one of the shooters was injured after a brief encounter between the gang members and the police. The shooter has been admitted to the hospital, Delhi police said.

The officials also recovered two illegal weapons from them.

About Another Arrest

Earlier, on November 12, the special cell of Delhi police arrested another member of the Nandu gang, who has allegedly played a key role in multiple shootings across the national capital.

