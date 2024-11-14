Delhi Police Arrest Shooter Of Tillu Tajpuria Gang In Rohini Area After Encounter With Special Cell

Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a shooter of the Tillu Tajpuria gang after an encounter with the special cell of the police, said officials.

The encounter took place in the Rohini area of the capital city of Delhi on Wednesday night. According to the police, the arrested accused was involved in the recent Mundka murder case where a man was shot dead by assailants in the city's outer area.

More details are awaited.

About The Case

On November 10, a 22-year-old man was shot dead in Delhi's Mundka area in the late evening, police said.

According to Delhi police, bike-borne miscreants fired six rounds of bullets at the victim and fled the site. The deceased was identified as Amit. The victim held in a robbery case was out on bail, the police said.

The victim's association with criminal gang is being investigated, they added.

