Delhi: Orange Alert Issued For National Capital Following Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging; Visuals Surface |

Delhi experienced a fresh spell of rain on Saturday, providing much-needed respite from the scorching heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the coming days and issued a orange alert for the city, indicating the possibility of moderate rain or thundershowers.

Rainfall and Waterlogging

Over the course of 24 hours, Delhi received heavy rainfall until 8:30 am on Saturday. While the rain brought relief, it caused waterlogging in certain areas of the city, including ITO, Pragati Maidan, and the Minto Road flyover. Traffic movement in these regions was slow, resulting in delays for commuters. Visuals of waterlogging at RK Puram, Akbar Road, Cannaught Palace and other places have surfaced on the internet.

#WATCH | Incessant rainfall in Delhi leaves several parts of the city waterlogged. Visuals from Akbar Road. pic.twitter.com/RTSWMN9OE6 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

This is the situation in Cannaught Palace pic.twitter.com/ivwoXIcB6q — Ayushmann Kumar (@Iam_Ayushmann) July 8, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi | Children play in the rain as the city receives light showers. Visuals from RK Puram. pic.twitter.com/G0V3TrI8sR — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Weather Outlook and Forecast

The IMD attributed the fresh rain to a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal. This system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression in the coming days. Additionally, the active monsoon trough is likely to strengthen and extend towards the foothills of the Himalayas.

For Sunday, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, with the IMD also forecasting thunderstorms in certain parts of the city.

Air Quality and Pollution Levels

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 79, falling within the 'satisfactory' category at 9:00 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI is a measure of air quality based on pollutant concentration. AQI readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'good,' while readings between 51 and 100 fall under the 'satisfactory' range. Delhi's current AQI indicates relatively favorable air quality conditions.