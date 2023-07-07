14 Street Dogs In 'Miserable Condition' Rescued From South Delhi's Greater Kailash Home, Pictures Surface | ANI

In a disheartening case from South Delhi's Greater Kailash area, more than a dozen dogs were found inside a house without proper care for years long. The Delhi Police on Thursday visited the premises and rescued 14 street dogs who were in miserable condition.

Pictures Surface

Condition of dogs in Delhi

Recent incidents of animal cruelty reported from Delhi have raised eyebrows on the protection and welfare of animals in the national capital. From dogs being mercilessly beaten to death to being brutally raped by people, there are a series of incidents that suggest the region turning into a nightmare for dogs, especially the homeless ones (stray).

Police take cognisance

Regarding the matter reported from Greater Kailash, the police officials told the media that a woman was keeping these dogs inside her flat for the last two to three years without proper nutrition, care, and protection. Despite multiple requests to hand over the dogs for necessary treatment, the woman didn't cooperate with animal rescue teams.

Rescue operation

A complaint was registered at the Greater Kailash I police station followed by an investigation. After receiving a search warrant from the court, the police officials took up the rescue operation.

"The entire staircase to her apartment was littered with the urine and faeces of the street dogs. Even basic standards of hygiene were not to be seen in the area surrounding the apartment. There was foul smell all over the surrounding area of her flat. On a complaint, a case -- vide FIR No. 70/23 under sections 269 and 291 of IPC -- was registered at PS GK-1 and an investigation was carried out," an officer was quoted in news reports.

Accused counselled by IHBAS

It was learned that the rescued dogs are kept in care under the presence of veterinarians. Meanwhile, the accused was reportedly counselled by the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) in the presence of a lawyer.