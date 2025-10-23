Weather Update: Karnataka Braces For Light To Moderate Rainfall On October 23; Check Details

Chennai Weather Update | Canva

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. Karnataka is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in most regions of the state.

Rainfall is issued in these regions

According to the IMD, the rainfall is predicted in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Yadgir districts. These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Thunderstorms with strong winds, scattered to widespread light to moderate rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rain with isolated heavy rain across the state today. Coastal, Malnad, and South Interior districts will experience scattered to widespread rain till October 25."

Today's AQI in Bengaluru

The AQI is expected to be around 30, which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The rainfall can cause temporarily disrupt electricity. Minor traffic snarls and the uprooting of weak tree branches are possible. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors and windows and doors.