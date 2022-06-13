e-Paper Get App

Delhi: No permission for tomorrow's march by Congress to ED office

The Congress party had planned to carry out a march in wake of its leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled appearance at the ED office on Monday.

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Police on Sunday told the Congress party that its proposed rally to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Monday cannot be permitted, citing certain reasons including law and order issues.

"Keeping in view the present communal situation in Delhi and heavy law and order/ VVIP movements in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district, the said rally could not be permitted in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said in a letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

It also said that the police got the information about the rally through various sources -- that the Congress is planning to organise a rally from the AICC headquarters to the ED office, Paryawaran Bhawan, here.

The police also noted that a call was given to the Congress supporters all over India to join the said rally.

Denying the permission, the Congress has been requested to cooperate with the police.

The ED has summoned Rahul Gandhi on Monday and party chief Sonia Gandhi on June 23 in connection with the National Herald case, lodged against various Congress leaders, including the Gandhis, for allegedly misappropriating funds.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital over COVID-19 related issues
article-image

