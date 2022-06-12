Congress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital over COVID-19 related issues

File photo

Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital due to COVID-related issues on Sunday.

As per sources, the throat infection team and ENT specialist of the doctors are examining her.

The party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that she is in a stable condition and will be kept at the hospital for observation, according to sources at the hospital.

"Congress President, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men and women as also all well-wishers for their concern and good wishes," tweeted Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to sources, earlier she was tested positive on June 2 for COVID-19 infection.