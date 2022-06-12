e-Paper Get App

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital over COVID-19 related issues

The party said that her condition was stable and she will be kept under observation.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
File photo

Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital due to COVID-related issues on Sunday.

As per sources, the throat infection team and ENT specialist of the doctors are examining her.

The party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that she is in a stable condition and will be kept at the hospital for observation, according to sources at the hospital.

"Congress President, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men and women as also all well-wishers for their concern and good wishes," tweeted Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to sources, earlier she was tested positive on June 2 for COVID-19 infection.

Read Also
High time PM breaks 'silence' on 'proliferation' of Islamophobic incidents: Shashi Tharoor
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaCongress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital over COVID-19 related issues

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of 3 devotees died due to heat at religious festival in...

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of 3 devotees died due to heat at religious festival in...

India speedster Umran Malik deserves to play international cricket, says Dilip Vengsarkar

India speedster Umran Malik deserves to play international cricket, says Dilip Vengsarkar

Houses of two accused in blade attack case demolished on Sunday

Houses of two accused in blade attack case demolished on Sunday

Watch Video: Dasun Shanaka scores 54 off just 25 balls to power Sri Lanka's thrilling win over...

Watch Video: Dasun Shanaka scores 54 off just 25 balls to power Sri Lanka's thrilling win over...

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II becomes world’s second-longest reigning monarch

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II becomes world’s second-longest reigning monarch