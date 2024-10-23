 Delhi Murder: 25-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death With Broken Pieces Of Beer Bottle In Kalyanpuri
On receiving information regarding the incident, the police arrived on the spot and found broken pieces of beer bottles around the body which were used to stab the deceased. The police suspect that the murder was committed by an acquaintance over arguments that took place.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

New Delhi: One person was stabbed to death in Kalyanpuri of East Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Ajeet (25) was employed in Noida as an office boy, as per police officials.

Police Arrive At The Spot Of The Crime

On receiving information regarding the incident, the police arrived on the spot and found broken pieces of beer bottles around the body which were used to stab the deceased.

The police suspect that the murder was committed by an acquaintance over arguments that took place.

Further investigations are underway.

