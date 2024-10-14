 Delhi Murder: 30-Year-Old Woman Knifed To Death In Kalindi Kunj
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Murder: 30-Year-Old Woman Knifed To Death In Kalindi Kunj

Delhi Murder: 30-Year-Old Woman Knifed To Death In Kalindi Kunj

The police said that the daughter of the deceased stated that she had been searching for her mother since morning yesterday. When she could not find her, at about 3 PM, she along with her sister and brother went to the first floor where she found her mother bleeding in an unconscious state.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area on Sunday, the police said.

The victim was identified as Samina, a resident of Khadda Colony. The daughter of the deceased informed the police when she found her mother in an unconscious state and drenched in blood.

About The Incident

The police said that the daughter of the deceased stated that she had been searching for her mother since morning yesterday. When she could not find her, at about 3 PM, she along with her sister and brother went to the first floor where she found her mother bleeding in an unconscious state.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Legislator Pratap Sarnaik's Hold
Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Legislator Pratap Sarnaik's Hold
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution
Read Also
2013 Delhi Tilak Nagar Murder Case: 50-Year-Old Accused Arrested After 11 Years From Forest In...
article-image

Case Registered

A case of murder under section103 (1) BNS was registered at Kalindi Kunj Police Station.

The police said that the daughter of the deceased expressed suspicion about a man who is known to the victim. The accused is a history-sheeter, said the police.

The police have formed teams to nab the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution

Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution

Wholesale Inflation Rises In September: WPI Spikes From 1.31% To 1.84%

Wholesale Inflation Rises In September: WPI Spikes From 1.31% To 1.84%

Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Crime Branch Intensifies Hunt In Khandwa, Omkareshwar To Nab Wanted...

Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Crime Branch Intensifies Hunt In Khandwa, Omkareshwar To Nab Wanted...

Delhi: Bikers Stab Man To Death, Severely Injure His Brother After Minor Altercation In Harsh Vihar;...

Delhi: Bikers Stab Man To Death, Severely Injure His Brother After Minor Altercation In Harsh Vihar;...

Delhi Murder: 30-Year-Old Woman Knifed To Death In Kalindi Kunj

Delhi Murder: 30-Year-Old Woman Knifed To Death In Kalindi Kunj