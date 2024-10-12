2013 Delhi Tilak Nagar Murder Case: 50-Year-Old Accused Arrested After 11 Years From Forest In Jharkhand

Representational Image

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was arrested from the forest area in Jharkhand for his alleged involvement in a case of murder committed in 2013 in Delhi's Tilak Nagar by six people over a property dispute.

About The 2013 Delhi's Tilak Nagar Murder Case

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) SK Sain said it was a contract killing where six people, including Raju Banarasi alias Raju Singh alias Mritunjay Singh, were involved in the murder of Jitender Lamba.

The killers were paid Rs 10 lakh for the execution of the murder by Jitender's real brother Rajesh Singh Lamba.

Five accused were arrested earlier, but Banarasi was on the run. The court had declared him a proclaimed offender and also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

About The Arrest

Sain said despite multiple setbacks and without any proper lead, the team relentlessly worked and after analyzing hundreds of mobile numbers of the last ten years of contact of arrested accused persons as well as their friends, finally a mobile phone of Banarasi's distant relative was found active in Jharkhand.

The number's location was constantly showing in the forest areas of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand border.

"The team reached the location area and started work with the local labours to get access in the forest area smoothly as it is difficult to find the person in such dense forest," Sain said.

During this, the team developed their sources and laid a tactful and strategic trap which finally succeeded in zeroing down and nabbing Banarasi, who was driving a truck in the jungle area, he added.

Banarasi, who is unmarried, was staying in the jungle area with the help of a relative, police said.