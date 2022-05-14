Delhi Mundka fire: 27 dead, 29 still missing; CM Arvind Kejriwal visits fire site, announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

A day after a massive building fire in outer Delhi’s Mundka claimed 27 lives, frantic relatives were still searching for their loved ones as police said 29 people were unaccounted for.

Dr SK Arora, MS, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital said that they have received 27 dead bodies, all severely burnt and charred. "Of these, 7 bodies have been identified. Relatives still coming for the identification process. At least 7 other families are looking for their members among the bodies," he said.

"Bodies not being identified or even being identified would be extracted DNA from. One body would be analysed against four relatives. We are waiting for other families to reach here & identify their members," Arora added.

According to the fire department, the death toll could rise to 30 as charred remains were found in the building during cooling operations on Saturday morning. Twelve injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

They said the four-storey building, which did not have a fire safety certificate, had a single entry and exit point which could have been the reason for the high number of casualties.

“The building had a single escape route which is why there were so many casualties. Twenty-seven people have died,” Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.

Officials said there was only one narrow staircase for entry and exit which made the escape from the burning building difficult.

Garg said it is suspected that an explosion in an AC may have triggered the fire.

Harish Goel and his brother Varun Goel, owners of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company, from whose office the fire is suspected to have started, have been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

Garg added it was difficult to ascertain whether the remains found on Saturday morning were of one person or more.

Of the 27 deceased, seven have been identified so far as Tania Bhushan, Mohini Pal, Yashoda Devi, Ranju Devi, Vishal, Drishti and Kailash Jyani, the DCP said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, visited the spot on Saturday. The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the fire, which started from the first floor of the building.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said he was “deeply pained” by the loss of lives in the tragedy, and called for immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Deepa Verma, Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, said two teams, including senior experts, are working at the spot.

“They will collect samples for identification and collection,” she said, adding that these will be handed over to the investigating officer.

Charred human remains have also been found, so possibly a forensic DNA examination would be carried out to ascertain the identity of the deceased, she said.

According to DCP Sharma, an FIR has been registered against the owners of the CCTV camera packaging unit under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

All floors of the building were being used by the same company, he said.

The building’s owner, Manish Lakra, has also been booked, the police said.

So far, the identities of all but one of the 12 injured people have been ascertained. According to a list released by the district magistrate of West Delhi, they are Satish (38), Pradeep (36), Ashu (22), Harjeet (23), Nitin (24), Avinash (29), Sandhya (22), Dhanvanti (21), Bimla (43), Ayesha (24) and Mamta (52).

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 03:59 PM IST