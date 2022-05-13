Fire near Delhi's Mundka metro station: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 to injured

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the fire near Delhi's Mundka metro station. The injured will be given Rs 50,000, he added.

"Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the fire in Delhi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," read the tweet.

Meanwhile, at least 26 people died after a massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, said Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service. 50 people have been rescued so far, he added.

Choudhary further said that the firefighting operation has been concluded, but the rescue operation will continue and it will take time given the vastness of the area.

Besides, more than 40 people sustained burns and have been hospitalised.

According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.45 pm following which more than 30 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire was initiated on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed their condolences.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:30 PM IST