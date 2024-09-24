Delhi: Minors Kill 16-Year-Old Friend For Denying 'Samosa' Party On Buying New Phone In Shakarpur; Arrested

Minors Kill 16-Year-Old Friend For Denying 'Samosa' Party | X

Delhi: In a shocking incident a youth was brutally murdered by his friends for denying to give a party on purchasing a new mobile phone in Delhi's Shakarpur area. The 16-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his friends after an argument erupted between him and his friends who were demanding samosa party from the victim for buying a new mobile phone. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused. They have also recovered the knife used in the murder of the youth.

The incident occurred on Monday (September 23) in Shakarpur area of East Delhi when the sixteen-year-old youth identified as Sachin bought a new mobile phone. While he was returning home after purchasing the phone along with one of his friends, he met few other acquaintances on a samosa shop. They saw his new mobile phone and started demanding a party from the victim. Sachin refused to give them a party, after which an argument erupted between them.

The argument escalated which turned into a fight and one of the boys took out a knife and stabbed Sachin from behind. He stabbed Sachin twice from behind, after which Sachin suffered serious injuries and fell unconscious on the spot. All the three accused fled the spot after attacking Sachin. The people present at the spot called the police and reported the incident.

The police arrived on the spot on receiving information about the incident. They took the dead body of the victim into their custody and initiated an inquiry into the matter. The police registered an FIR and after the investigation of the CCTV camera installed in the area, the police identified the accused and initiated a search operation to nab the accused.

The police arrested all the three accused in connection with the matter and all the three accused are said to be minors. The police have initiated the proceeding under the Juvenile Justice Act.