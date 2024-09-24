 Delhi: Minors Kill 16-Year-Old Friend For Denying 'Samosa' Party On Buying New Phone In Shakarpur; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Minors Kill 16-Year-Old Friend For Denying 'Samosa' Party On Buying New Phone In Shakarpur; Arrested

Delhi: Minors Kill 16-Year-Old Friend For Denying 'Samosa' Party On Buying New Phone In Shakarpur; Arrested

The 16-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his friends after an argument erupted between him and his friends who were demanding samosa party from the victim for buying a new mobile phone. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused. They have also recovered the knife used in the murder of the youth.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Minors Kill 16-Year-Old Friend For Denying 'Samosa' Party | X

Delhi: In a shocking incident a youth was brutally murdered by his friends for denying to give a party on purchasing a new mobile phone in Delhi's Shakarpur area. The 16-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his friends after an argument erupted between him and his friends who were demanding samosa party from the victim for buying a new mobile phone. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused. They have also recovered the knife used in the murder of the youth.

The incident occurred on Monday (September 23) in Shakarpur area of East Delhi when the sixteen-year-old youth identified as Sachin bought a new mobile phone. While he was returning home after purchasing the phone along with one of his friends, he met few other acquaintances on a samosa shop. They saw his new mobile phone and started demanding a party from the victim. Sachin refused to give them a party, after which an argument erupted between them.

The argument escalated which turned into a fight and one of the boys took out a knife and stabbed Sachin from behind. He stabbed Sachin twice from behind, after which Sachin suffered serious injuries and fell unconscious on the spot. All the three accused fled the spot after attacking Sachin. The people present at the spot called the police and reported the incident.

The police arrived on the spot on receiving information about the incident. They took the dead body of the victim into their custody and initiated an inquiry into the matter. The police registered an FIR and after the investigation of the CCTV camera installed in the area, the police identified the accused and initiated a search operation to nab the accused.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate Musical Fountains With Aqua Shows At Navghar Lake And Jari-Mari Talao On September 30
Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate Musical Fountains With Aqua Shows At Navghar Lake And Jari-Mari Talao On September 30
Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend
Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend
‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test; Video Viral
‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test; Video Viral
Husband Living With Another Woman Considered Domestic Violence, Delhi HC Upholds Wife's Maintenance
Husband Living With Another Woman Considered Domestic Violence, Delhi HC Upholds Wife's Maintenance
Read Also
Indore: Miscreants Attack Family While Returning From Daughter's Birthday Celebration; One Stabbed,...
article-image

The police arrested all the three accused in connection with the matter and all the three accused are said to be minors. The police have initiated the proceeding under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Husband Living With Another Woman Considered Domestic Violence, Delhi HC Upholds Wife's Maintenance

Husband Living With Another Woman Considered Domestic Violence, Delhi HC Upholds Wife's Maintenance

'Not Receiving Funds Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana For The Last 3 Years,' Says West Bengal CM...

'Not Receiving Funds Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana For The Last 3 Years,' Says West Bengal CM...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 24, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 24, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 24, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 24, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Delhi: Minors Kill 16-Year-Old Friend For Denying 'Samosa' Party On Buying New Phone In Shakarpur;...

Delhi: Minors Kill 16-Year-Old Friend For Denying 'Samosa' Party On Buying New Phone In Shakarpur;...