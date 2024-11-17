 Delhi: Minister Kailash Gehlot Quits AAP Citing "Embarrassing & Awkward Controversies"
Delhi: Minister Kailash Gehlot Quits AAP Citing "Embarrassing & Awkward Controversies"

Delhi: Minister Kailash Gehlot Quits AAP Citing "Embarrassing & Awkward Controversies"

Kailash Gahlot's resignation is considered a major setback for AAP ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections next year.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, citing controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal' that he described as embarrassing and awkward.

Gahlot addressed his resignation in a letter to former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

In the letter, Gahlot wrote: “There are many embarrassing and awkward controversies, like the 'Sheeshmahal,' which are now causing people to doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi. It is now clear that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends the majority of its time fighting with the Centre. I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP. Hence, I resign from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Kailash Gahlot's resignation is seen as a major setback for AAP ahead of impending Delhi Assembly elections next year.

article-image

Minutes after quitting the party, Kailash Gahlot resigned from the Delhi Cabinet.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the Council of Minister, GNTCD. This May be accepted with immidiate effect," Gahlot wrote in a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Gahlot, who was considered close to Kejriwal, was currently handling key ministries such as Home, Law, and Transport.

BJP's reaction to Galot's resignation

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva responded to Kailash Gahlot's resignation saying, "I welcome Kailash Gahlot's resignation. The issues he has raised are the same issues that the BJP has been consistently raising as the voice of the people of Delhi... Anyone who truly loves Delhi cannot stay with the Aam Aadmi Party"

