Delhi Mayor polls: Big win for BJP, Shelly Oberoi calls for re-elections to appoint Standing Committee |

Delhi's newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi has agreed to the BJP's demand and called up for fresh elections in house to appoint the six-member Standing Committee of the civic body.

MCD House proceedings commenced after an hour-long delay this morning. Mobile phones are not allowed in the house during polls.

Ruckus broke during elections

The recently held Standing Committee polls in Delhi were foiled by violence and chaos. The situation turned ugly as AAP and BJP councillors engaged in physical fights and even threw water bottles, fruit, and ballot boxes at each other. This resulted in over a dozen adjournments and the election being stalled.

On the following day, the BJP and AAP accused each other of not following due procedure during the polls. The BJP alleged that mobile phones and pens were allowed inside the polling chamber, despite being prohibited during the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections.

However, the newly elected Mayor of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi, refused their demand for a fresh election and stated that councillors could keep their mobile phones with them as they were all respected. The situation does not bode well for a smooth election process in Delhi.

About Mayor polls results

The Delhi Mayoral elections were conducted at the Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre. The Aam Aadmi Party claimed majority, resulting their candidate, Shelly Oberoi to be the new Mayor of Delhi. Shelly Oberoi claimed victory in the Mayoral polls, with 150 votes. The BJP, meanwhile, garnered 116 votes.