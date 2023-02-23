Delhi MCD Election: AAP, BJP continue to fight all night, exchange blows, throw ballot boxes, house adjourned again; watch video

Delhi MCD Election: AAP, BJP councillors continue to fight, exchange blows, throw ballot boxes; watch video |

Proceedings of the MCD house were adjourned again for an hour amid sloganeering in the house on Thursday. Earlier, the house began early on Thursday morning, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house was adjourned for the fifth time as AAP and BJP councillors continued to exchange insults.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is the fifth adjournment of the MCD House since Wednesday. With the intense sloganeering and mayhem, the House experienced multiple disturbances. According to the pictures, things got so hectic that councilors started tossing voting boxes into the well. Some were observed pushing one another, and others were spotted fighting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AAP leader Naresh Balyan also tweeted the video of ruckus in the house and claimed that the BJP workers can be seen running away with the ballot box.

"In this video, breaking the mayor's seat, breaking the mike and running away with the ballot box, the woman who barged in is BJP's mayoral candidate Rekha Gupta. Can't tolerate defeat. Today the country is ashamed to see their antics. @narendramodi How have you kept the goons in the corporation?" Balyan tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP alleges AAP clicked pics during ballots

The turmoil occurred during the election for the members of the standing committee when the BJP reported that during the secret voting, the councillors were clicking images of the ballots through their mobiles, which is a violation of the secret ballot. Thereafter, the BJP demanded that the votes cast be invalidated and fresh elections be conducted.

While the house was adjourned, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at the BJP and said, "BJP councillors are trying to postpone the standing committee polls. Supreme Court had clearly said that all elections should happen in the first sitting. So, we want the elections today only, whether it happens at night or in the morning." He added saying, "BJP deliberately wants to conduct the whole election of standing committee again. In this way, the process will never end. The MCD Secretary has also said that they only have 245 ballots, and we can't conduct the whole election again." Hitting back at the AAP, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called it an "Anarchist Acrimonious Party".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"AAP = Anarchist Acrimonious Party. Fearing defeat and cross-voting; you engineer every attempt to sabotage and steamroll rules and laws! Then play the victim card! If this is how affairs will be conducted on Day 1 by the Mayor people of Delhi better brace themselves," he said on Twitter.

Shelly Oberoi, the mayor of Delhi, said earlier during the altercation that BJP council members had attempted to harm her during the Standing Committee elections.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking on Twitter, Shelly Oberoi alleged, "BJP Councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP's Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor." Earlier in the day, Shelly Oberoi was elected as the new mayor of Delhi after having secured 150 votes on Wednesday.

"I assure you all that I will run this House in a constitutional manner. I expect you all will maintain the dignity of the House and cooperate in its smooth functioning," Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said as soon as she was elected as the mayor earlier in the day.

Read Also Who is Shelly Oberoi? The AAP leader who has been elected the Mayor of Delhi

Shelly Oberoi Delhi's Mayor

The Aam Aadmi Party won the majority, making Shelly Oberoi, their nominee, the new mayor of Delhi. Shelly Oberoi won the contest.

About Delhi MCD polls

With 134 wards won and the BJP's 15-year hegemony in the local body coming to an end, the AAP was declared the election's undisputed victor. The Congress gained nine seats in the 250-member municipal House, while the BJP won 104 wards to come in second place.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)