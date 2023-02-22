e-Paper Get App
AAP candidate Aaley Mohammad Iqbal to be Delhi's new Deputy Mayor, beats BJP's Kamal Bagri

Iqbal got 147 votes as compared to Bagri's 116. This win comes after AAP's Shelly Oberoi won the Mayoral election on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday clinched the Deputy Mayor election as Aaley Mohammad Iqbal of AAP beat BJP's Kamal Bagri.

Iqbal got 147 votes as compared to Bagri's 116. This win comes after AAP's Shelly Oberoi won the Mayoral election on Wednesday.

