AAP candidate Aaley Mohammad Iqbal to be Delhi's new Deputy Mayor, beats BJP's Kamal Bagri

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday clinched the Deputy Mayor election as Aaley Mohammad Iqbal of AAP beat BJP's Kamal Bagri.

Iqbal got 147 votes as compared to Bagri's 116. This win comes after AAP's Shelly Oberoi won the Mayoral election on Wednesday.

More details to follow...

