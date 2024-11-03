Delhi Man Who Threatened Purnia MP Pappu Yadav Posing As Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Arrested

Pappu Yadav (L) Lawrence Bishnoi (R) |

The Bihar Police on Saturday arrested a man from Delhi for allegedly issuing death threat to Purnia MP Pappu Yadav.

According to police, the accused Mahesh Pandey confessed to the crime during interrogation and said that he was not linked to any gang.

The police have seized the mobile phone used to issue threats and a SIM card, allegedly belonging to the accused's sister-in-law. Recently, Pappu Yadav had met Bollywood actor Salman Khan and had also made a statement regarding the Baba Siddiqui murder case. He claimed that, if given authority, he could "fix" Lawrence Bishnoi's gang within 24 hours.

Following the threat, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav filed a case at the Hat police station in Purnia. Purnia SP Kartikeya Sharma has made a major revelation in the case, with police arresting Mahesh Pandey, son of Krishna Kumar Pandey, from Delhi. The arrested accused has confessed to his crime. Police have confiscated the mobile and SIM card used to issue the threat. According to the police, Mahesh Pandey has no association with any gang; he has previously worked with prominent leaders and even worked in the Defense Ministry’s canteen.

After Pappu Yadav mentioned "fixing" the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Mahesh Pandey began planning his act. Upon learning about it through the media, he prepared the entire conspiracy. Purnia SP revealed that the accused’s sister-in-law resides in the UAE. Mahesh Pandey issued a SIM card in her name while he was visiting her in the UAE. He used this SIM card upon his return to India, creating a WhatsApp account with it. Technical investigations revealed that the accused was using WhatsApp through a UAE number. The police have seized the mobile and SIM card, initiating further investigation. According to the SP, more revelations are expected soon, and Mahesh Pandey has already been arrested from Delhi.

In a press release, the police stated that news of Pappu Yadav receiving threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had been circulating on social media and national media for several days. After becoming aware of these reports, the police registered an FIR and began an investigation. During this probe, it was uncovered that the threat to Pappu Yadav came from Mahesh Pandey, son of Krishna Kumar Pandey. Following his arrest, Mahesh Pandey confessed to his crime. The accused had obtained Pappu Yadav's number through Google and initially sent a "Hi" message on WhatsApp, followed by a threatening call.