Purnia MP Pappu Yadav Gets Death Threat After 'Eliminate Lawrence Bishnoi Network In 24 Hrs' Tweet, Urges Centre For Increased Security

Pappu Yadav (L) Lawrence Bishnoi (R) |

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav has requested increased security from the Centre, citing threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He has also warned that both the central and Bihar governments would be responsible for his safety.

News agency IANS shared Pappu Yadav's letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on its social media handle on Monday.

In the letter, Puppu Yadav has said, "Today, as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang continues to perpetrate one incident after another across the country, I, being a political figure, have voiced my opposition to these acts. In response to my protest, the leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has issued a death threat to me on my mobile, a copy of which I am attaching here for easy reference. Despite receiving such a severe life-threatening warning, both the Bihar Home Ministry and the Central Home Ministry appear inactive concerning my security. It seems that they will only become active to express condolences in the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha after my murder."

MP Pappu Yadav has requested increased security from the Indian government, citing threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and warned that both the central and Bihar governments would be responsible for his safety pic.twitter.com/NU1e5faGlw — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2024

Meanwhile, a video of an alleged conversation between a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Pappu Yadav's personal assistant has been circulating on social media. In the purported video, the alleged member of the Bishnoi gang warns Pappu Yadav of consequences if he continues to speak against Lawrence Bishnoi.

Notably, Pappu Yadav spoke against Lawrence Bishnoi network in a social media post after the murder of the NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

In an X post on October 13, Pappu Yadav had said, "Is this a country or an army of cowards? A criminal sits in jail, issuing challenges, killing people, and everyone is merely a spectator. First, it was Moosewala, then the leader of the Karni Sena, and now he’s had an industrialist-politician killed. If the law permits, I will eliminate the entire network of a petty criminal like Lawrence Bishnoi within 24 hours."

यह देश है या हिजड़ों की फौज

एक अपराधी जेल में बैठ चुनौती दे

लोगों को मार रहा है,सब मुकदर्शक बने हैं



कभी मूसेवाला,कभी करणी सेना के मुखिया

अब एक उद्योगपति राजनेता को मरवा डाला



कानून अनुमति दे तो 24घंटे में इस लारेंस बिश्नोई

जैसे दो टके के अपराधी के पूरे नेटवर्क को

खत्म कर दूंगा — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) October 13, 2024

Recently, he visited Mumbai and met with the slain politician's son. In a social media post, he stated that he couldn't meet Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during his visit to Mumbai but spoke with him on the phone.