Delhi man booked for hitting daughter-in-law with brick, she wanted to work; shocking visuals surface

Delhi: In the city's Prem Nagar, a woman was greivously injured after she was attacked by her father-in-law with a brick because she wanted to work. He attacked the 26-year-old woman with a brick on Tuesday, police said.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

The woman, identified as Kajal, wanted to work and help her husband Praveen Kumar, and she was on her way for an interview, when her father-in-law attacked her, NDTV report.

In the video, Kajal is seen walking in a street when a man comes with a brick in his hand and threatens her. Following a brief conversation between the two, the man hits the woman on head with the brick when she tries to leave.

Another person can be seen in the video near the spot, but he did not come to the woman's rescue. Meanwhile, a person comes out of a nearby house and hits the alleged accused.

Later, a man comes there and takes the woman along with him. Several people also gather at the spot.

A senior police official said that the accused has been identified and a case has been registered.

Delhi Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly hitting his daughter-in-law on her head with a brick.

