FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Pune: PMPML driver allegedly assaulted by BJP workers | Pixabay

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) driver of the Swargate depot was assaulted by four people including a woman at Abhinav College Chowk on Wednesday morning. 

As per the report by Sakal, he was beaten up by a group of people who he claimed were BJP's former corporators. The name of the driver is Shashank Deshmane and he received a severe head injury in the assault. The assault was followed by an altercation between the PMPML driver and the car driver after a minor accident. 

The PMPML Managing Director Om Prakash Bakoria has taken serious note of the assault on the employee and contacted Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaar seeking strict action against the culprits. Deshmane is undergoing treatment at the Sassoon Hospital and his condition is stable.

