Delhi man accidentally shoots himself while showing off his country-made pistol to female friend, ends up arrested

A Delhi man accidentally shot himself while showing off his pistol to a female friend.

The 25-year-old man was excited to show-off his new possession to a female friend at a park in Tilak Nagar in New Delhi when he accidentally ended up shooting.

Identified as Sonu Sharma, a resident of Kakrola, the man was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital along with his friend Megha. The accident took place at around 11.45 pm on Friday.

To avoid embarrassment and arrest, the man falsely claimed that he was shot at by an unknown person. The actual story was only revealed by the man’s friend Megha. She later said that Sharma was drunk while showing her the pistol and accidentally pulled the trigger. The bullet hit Sharma’s leg, said a senior police officer.

Based on Megha’s statements, the police filed a case against Sharma to possessing a country-made pistol without a license. The police also arrested Sharma’s friend Manoj under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.