CSMT to get new foot-over-bridge by 2021, BMC approves reconstruction

A new foot-over-bridge in the place of the one that collapsed at CSMT railway station is to be built by 2021 said the BMC. The BMC has approved the reconstruction of the bridge and work will commence soon.

The bridge will also have escalators like most railway stations in Mumbai, reported Mid Day.

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has said that tenders for the construction will be called soon. According to sources, a consultant has already been assigned with the design work of the bridge.

In March 2019, a part of the Himalaya bridge had collapsed leading to seven deaths and 30 people with serious injuries. Post the accident, a high-level probe was initiated by the BCM. The BMC had blamed the bridges department for not regularly inspecting and repairing the bridge. According to the department’s manual, the bridge was supposed to be inspected every four months. The BMC also attacked the department for only doing minor cosmetic repairs.

Two engineers had been suspended after the report of the probe was submitted. These engineers were responsible for conducting audits of the bridge between 2013 and 2018.

The BMC had gone ahead and blacklisted the company Prof DD Desai's Associated Engineering and Analysts from its auditors' list. The contractor who had repaired the bridge in 2013 was also issued with a show cause-blacklisting notice.