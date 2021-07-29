Delhi: Mamata Banerjee meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses projects in West Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who is in Delhi, on Thursday met union minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence and discussed about having a better manufacturing infrastructure in West Bengal. The chief minister while talking to the media, said, "I requested that it'll be good if we have a manufacturing industry in our state that will manufacture electric buses, electric autos, electric scooters."

Besides,she also spoke about infrastructure with Mr Gadkari and told him that West Bengal needs proper roads as the state shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states.

Nitin Gadkari after Mamata Banerjee's request will be holding a meeting tomorrow with West Bengal Chief Secretary. In the meeting will be present Gadkari's DG, PWD Min, Secy, Transport Secretary.

"As per convenience of Nitin Gadkari, I'll send my secy to meet him," Miss Banerjee added.

Banerjee also brought up pending road and transport projects, including the deep-sea port at Tajpur, in her discussions with Gadkari, sources said.