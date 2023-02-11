Delhi liquor policy scam: YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasula Reddy's son nabbed by ED

Magunta Raghava Reddy | Instagram

Magunta Raghava, son of YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasalu Reddy's son, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, February 10 in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

A report in India Today stated ED mentioned that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Srinivasalu Reddy in connection with the liquor trade in Delhi.

Raghava's arrest came days after two more arrests were made by the central agency sleuths including Rajesh Joshi of Chariot Media in the case.

Earlier this week, Telangana-based CA and former auditor of KCR's daughter, BRS MLC K Kavitha was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy case.

What is Delhi Excise policy scam

The ED and CBI have been probing the liquor scam case wherein the Aam Aadmi Party has been accused of generating Rs 100 crore kickbacks from the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 which they rolled back in July last year.

The CBI's probe began after Delhi's Leiutenant Governor directed the agency sleuths to look into alleged irregularities.

Excise officials and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia were named accused in the complaints however Sisodia has not been named in the charge sheet.

