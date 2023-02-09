Delhi liquor policy scam: ED arrests advertiser Rajesh Joshi, linked to AAP's Goa poll campaign

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi liquor policy scam: ED arrests advertiser Rajesh Joshi, linked to AAP's Goa poll campaign

The central agency in its chargesheet claimed that Joshi used the kickback of Rs 100 crore generated by the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 in the Aam Aadmi party's Goa poll campaign last year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Rajesh Joshi | linkedIn
The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, made another arrest in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. The ED arrested Rajesh Joshi of Chariot Advertising for allegedly receiving the kickbacks generated from the Delhi excise policy case during Goa polls, stated reports.

A report in India Today stated that the central agency in its chargesheet claimed that Joshi received kickback of Rs 100 crore generated by the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 was used in the Aam Aadmi party's Goa poll campaign last year.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

