Delhi liquor policy scam: ED arrests advertiser Rajesh Joshi, linked to AAP's Goa poll campaign

The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, made another arrest in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. The ED arrested Rajesh Joshi of Chariot Advertising for allegedly receiving the kickbacks generated from the Delhi excise policy case during Goa polls, stated reports.

A report in India Today stated that the central agency in its chargesheet claimed that Joshi received kickback of Rs 100 crore generated by the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 was used in the Aam Aadmi party's Goa poll campaign last year.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

