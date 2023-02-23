Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA for questioning | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe into the excise scam.

Earlier in the week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the recently abandoned liquor policy of Delhi, summoned Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning on Sunday.

Despite the fact that Sisodia was supposed to be questioned yesterday, he asked for more time because of his involvement with the Delhi budget. Sisodia oversees the financial portfolio for the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The agency agreed to his request and announced that a new date would be set.

ED and CBI made several arrests recently

Recently, CBI and ED have made several arrests for alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

The ED last week has also arrested Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case Earlier, CBI also questioned Raghava Reddy and asked whether the liquor cartel paid bribes to AAP government functionaries in Delhi through a middleman.

It was alleged that the Magunta family was running one of the liquor cartels in Delhi and has been in the liquor business for the last several years.

The Trial Court recently sent businessman Gautam Malhotra, son of former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Deep Malhotra, and Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha's auditor to ED, CBI remand respectively in the Delhi excise policy case.

Hyderabad-based chartered accountant (CA), also said to be the auditor of Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLC K Kavitha, was sent for three days of CBI remand in the liquor scam.

According to the CBI, during the course of further investigation, his (Butchibabu Gorantla) role has surfaced in the criminal conspiracy with other co-accused persons, in the formulation of favourable liquor policy and deriving undue benefits out of the same.

ED stated that Excise Policy was created by the top leaders of the AAP

The ED in its supplementary chargesheet stated that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation done so far has revealed that, the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22 was created by the top leaders of the AAP to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves.

The ED further stated that the extent of involvement and abatement by the leaders of the AAP of the criminal activities undertaken by the accused covered in the subject Prosecution Complaint further substantiates their design and scheme of the scam.

The policy promoted cartel formations through back door awarded an exorbitant wholesale profit margin of 12 per cent and a huge retail profit margin of 185 per cent and incentivized other illegal activities on account of criminal conspiracy by the top leaders of AAP to extract kickbacks from the businesses, stated the ED.

The ED revealed that it is disclosed by C. Arvind, DANICS, Secretary to Manish Sisodia, in his statement dated December 7, 2022, the draft GoM report was given to him in the mid of March 2021 when C Arvind was called by Manish Sisodia to the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, CM (where Satyender Jain was also present).

