 Delhi: Kolkata-Bound Air India Plane Suffers Technical Issue Soon After Taking Off; Returns To National Capital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Kolkata-Bound Air India Plane Suffers Technical Issue Soon After Taking Off; Returns To National Capital

Delhi: Kolkata-Bound Air India Plane Suffers Technical Issue Soon After Taking Off; Returns To National Capital

A source in the know said the aircraft apparently faced an issue with its nose wheel soon after take-off and returned to the Delhi airport, where an emergency was also declared for its landing. The plane landed safely, the source added.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

New Delhi: A Kolkata-bound Air India plane returned to the national capital on Monday morning due to a technical issue.

A source in the know said the aircraft apparently faced an issue with its nose wheel soon after take-off and returned to the Delhi airport, where an emergency was also declared for its landing. The plane landed safely, the source added.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said the flight AI401 operating from Delhi to Kolkata returned to the national capital due to a technical issue.

Read Also
Air India Flight From Mumbai To New York Receives Bomb Threat; Diverted To Delhi
article-image

"The aircraft landed safely for precautionary checks," the spokesperson told PTI in a statement.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Accuses Congress Of Focusing Only On Muslim Community & Sidelining Other Minorities For Electoral Gains
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Accuses Congress Of Focusing Only On Muslim Community & Sidelining Other Minorities For Electoral Gains
Bharat NCAP: Citroen Basalt Secures 4-Star Safety Rating
Bharat NCAP: Citroen Basalt Secures 4-Star Safety Rating
'Where Will The Dogs Go?': N Chandrasekaran Remembers Ratan Tata's Unmatched Attention To Detail, Saying There Really Was No One Like Him
'Where Will The Dogs Go?': N Chandrasekaran Remembers Ratan Tata's Unmatched Attention To Detail, Saying There Really Was No One Like Him
'Itni Jyada Hypocrisy Kaha Se Lata Hai': Fans Lash Out At Sanjay Manjerekar's Post On Team India After Defeat To Australia In Women's T20 World Cup
'Itni Jyada Hypocrisy Kaha Se Lata Hai': Fans Lash Out At Sanjay Manjerekar's Post On Team India After Defeat To Australia In Women's T20 World Cup

Alternative Arrangements Being Made For Passengers

The airline is making alternative arrangements for the passengers to fly them to their destination at the earliest. Details about the number of passengers who were onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Mumbai-Howrah Mail Train Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Proceeds For Destination After...
article-image

The flight was operated with an A321 plane, according to information available on flight tracking site Flightradar24.

"Full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date are being offered to guests if so desired by them," the spokesperson said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Accuses Congress Of Focusing Only On Muslim Community & Sidelining Other...

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Accuses Congress Of Focusing Only On Muslim Community & Sidelining Other...

Baharaich Violence: Protestors Torch Shops & Hospitals After Man Killed During Durga Idol Immersion;...

Baharaich Violence: Protestors Torch Shops & Hospitals After Man Killed During Durga Idol Immersion;...

Delhi: Kolkata-Bound Air India Plane Suffers Technical Issue Soon After Taking Off; Returns To...

Delhi: Kolkata-Bound Air India Plane Suffers Technical Issue Soon After Taking Off; Returns To...

Maharashtra: Mumbai-Howrah Mail Train Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Proceeds For Destination After...

Maharashtra: Mumbai-Howrah Mail Train Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Proceeds For Destination After...

Video: Telangana Cop Shoots Self Dead With Service Rifle While On Duty In Mahabubabad; Probe...

Video: Telangana Cop Shoots Self Dead With Service Rifle While On Duty In Mahabubabad; Probe...