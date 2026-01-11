 Rajasthan To Issue Online ID Certificates For Nomadic Communities
Rajasthan To Issue Online ID Certificates For Nomadic Communities

Rajasthan is set to launch camps from January 12 to 31 to issue online identity certificates to nomadic communities. The initiative, announced by Minister Avinash Gehlot, will help them access welfare schemes and obtain voter ID, Aadhaar, caste, and domicile certificates. With millions affected, the project addresses decades of challenges due to lack of documents and social stigma.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan To Issue Online ID Certificates For Nomadic Communities | Representational Image

Jaipur: Taking a major social welfare step, the Rajasthan government has decided to issue identification certificates to individuals belonging to the nomadic communities of the state to enable them to benefit from central and state government welfare schemes.

“The state government has decided to issue online nomadic identity certificates to all individuals of the nomadic communities to connect them with the state's welfare schemes. For this purpose, assistance camps will be organized in all Panchayat Samitis and Municipalities/Municipal Councils/Municipal Corporations in both urban and rural areas of all districts from January 12 to 31,” said Avinash Gehlot, the Minister for Social Justice.

These communities will be assisted to get voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, caste certificates, and domicile certificates in these camps.Estimates suggest the Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic population in Rajasthan is significant, potentially around 4-6 million. DNTs) in Rajasthan face significant challenges regarding habitation, with many living in temporary housing (huts and sheds) in districts like Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, Bundi, Baran, and Jhalawar.

Most DNTs lack essential identification documents like birth certificates, Aadhaar cards, and caste certificates, making it difficult to access government welfare and housing schemes. Due to the historical “Criminal Tribes Act” of 1871 (repealed in 1952), DNT communities still face social stigma and are often viewed with suspicion by the police and local administration, impacting their daily lives and access to services.

