Rajasthan To Issue Online ID Certificates For Nomadic Communities | Representational Image

Jaipur: Taking a major social welfare step, the Rajasthan government has decided to issue identification certificates to individuals belonging to the nomadic communities of the state to enable them to benefit from central and state government welfare schemes.

“The state government has decided to issue online nomadic identity certificates to all individuals of the nomadic communities to connect them with the state's welfare schemes. For this purpose, assistance camps will be organized in all Panchayat Samitis and Municipalities/Municipal Councils/Municipal Corporations in both urban and rural areas of all districts from January 12 to 31,” said Avinash Gehlot, the Minister for Social Justice.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

These communities will be assisted to get voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, caste certificates, and domicile certificates in these camps.Estimates suggest the Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic population in Rajasthan is significant, potentially around 4-6 million. DNTs) in Rajasthan face significant challenges regarding habitation, with many living in temporary housing (huts and sheds) in districts like Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, Bundi, Baran, and Jhalawar.

Also Watch:

Most DNTs lack essential identification documents like birth certificates, Aadhaar cards, and caste certificates, making it difficult to access government welfare and housing schemes. Due to the historical “Criminal Tribes Act” of 1871 (repealed in 1952), DNT communities still face social stigma and are often viewed with suspicion by the police and local administration, impacting their daily lives and access to services.