 Maharashtra: Mumbai-Howrah Mail Train Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Proceeds For Destination After Checking
Maharashtra: Mumbai-Howrah Mail Train Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Proceeds For Destination After Checking

The Mumbai-Howrah Mail train (12809) was stopped at Jalgaon station and checked. No suspicious object was found in it. After this, the train proceeded towards the destination. Meanwhile, the search operation continues on the train after receiving a threat, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bomb threat of blowing the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train with a timer bomb was received on Monday.

According to CPRO, Central Railway the control room received the threat message around 4:00 AM.

Train Proceeds Towards Its Destination

Train Proceeds Towards Its Destination

The Mumbai-Howrah Mail train (12809) was stopped at Jalgaon station and checked. No suspicious object was found in it. After this, the train proceeded towards the destination.

Meanwhile, the search operation continues on the train after receiving a threat, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

