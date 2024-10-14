Maharashtra: Mumbai-Howrah Mail Train Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Proceeds For Destination After Checking

Mumbai: The Bomb threat of blowing the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train with a timer bomb was received on Monday.
According to CPRO, Central Railway the control room received the threat message around 4:00 AM.
Train Proceeds Towards Its Destination
The Mumbai-Howrah Mail train (12809) was stopped at Jalgaon station and checked. No suspicious object was found in it. After this, the train proceeded towards the destination.
Meanwhile, the search operation continues on the train after receiving a threat, and further investigation into the matter is underway.