Delhi: Kejriwal-led govt takes u-turn, decides to go back to old liquor policy as new one courts controversy

Several days after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI probe into the new excise policy implementation, the AAP-led government has decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sale in the national capital.

The Excise Policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for two months each, will expire on July 31.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who heads the Excise department of the AAP-led administration, justifying the u-turn said, "We brought a new liquor policy to stop corruption. Before that government used to get around Rs 6,000 Cr revenue from 850 liquor shops. But, after the new policy, our govt would have got more than Rs 9,000 Cr with the same number of shops."

"They (BJP) are threatening shopkeepers, officers with ED and CBI, they want legal liquor shops to be closed in Delhi and earn money from illegal shops. We've decided to stop the new liquor policy and ordered to open govt liquor shops," he added.

Sisodia ordered the department to 'revert' to the old regime of the excise policy for six months till fresh policy is in place.

Work on Excise Policy 2022-23 recommends home delivery of liquor in the capital and other things is still underway and are yet to be sent to Lt Governor for his approval.

As per the official document, the finance department has ordered the excise commissioner to coordinate with the heads of four corporations of the government for details of liquors vendors operated by them before the new excise policy came into effect from November 17, 2021.