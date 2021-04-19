Delhi imposes 6-day lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 6-day-long lockdown in the national capital from 10 PM to 6 AM next Monday, while appealing to the migrant workers: "This is a small lockdown. Don't leave Delhi." It will be followed by a night curfew for another five days till April 30.

This comes on the heels of 55-hour curfew imposed till 5 AM on Monday. There was a heavy rush in the markets as people tried to stock up for the lockdown period, though shops of all essential items as also the vegetables and medicines were among a dozen of categories exempted.

Kejriwal announced the drastic measures after a meeting with Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal Monday morning. He told a Press conference that there was indeed a shortage of Oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir and "Delhi's health system is stretched," but all of Delhi is like a family as "even now we will face it together since we have won earlier and we will win again."