COVID-19: Delhi's health system near collapse, no option except week-long lockdown, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Imposing a second round of lockdown in Delhi was the need of the hour as an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases has brought the health system close to collapse, Delhi Chef Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, before announcing a week-long lockdown in the national Capital. The Chief Minister said the state government will be relentlessly using its all efforts to improve the health system of the national capital at this critical stage since the Covid-19 pandemic started early last year in the country. "However, at present, there is no other option left before the government except to impose a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Delhi," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

The decision to impose a week-long lockdown came after the Chief Minister met Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). "In a meeting with L-G today, we discussed a lot about Delhi's health management system, Covid-19 situation and government's preparation to fight against the spread of coronavirus in the city. And, we found Delhi's health system over-burdened, but not completely collapsed. We have reached a stage where we (Delhi Govt) have no other option but to impose an immediate lockdown," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister, however, announced that marriage functions will be allowed with only gathering of 50 people. Also, pregnant women and patients getting for medical treatment along with attendant will be allowed with doctors' prescriptions and production of valid -ID card.

The fresh DDMA order issued noted that public transport - metro, DTC and public buses etc will continue in services with their 50 per cent capacity. Auto rickshaws, taxi cabs would be allowed to carry only two passengers. However, the people travelling on any mode of transportation in Delhi will have to carry mandatory ID card.