Delhi High Court stays ED summons to former J & K CM Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday gave an interim stay on summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter said. The matter came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Siddarth Mridul and Hairam Bhambhani. The matter was posted for March 18 with a direction to the ED not to press for her personal appearance on March 15.

The PDP leader had challenged the validity of the summons issued by the ED for appearing before it on March 15 without specifying the case for which she was being investigated. She asked the court to quash the summons, her daughter Iltija Mufti said.