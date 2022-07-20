e-Paper Get App

Delhi-Guwahati Go First flight diverted after windshield cracks; 3rd incident involving carrier in two days

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

A Go First Delhi-Guwahati flight was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday after the windshield cracked mid-air, said the DGCA officials, PTI reported.

Due to bad weather, the aircraft did not return to Delhi and diverted safely to Jaipur, said DGCA officials.

On Tuesday, Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

This is a developing story

