Delhi govt lifts ban on construction and demolition activities as AQI improves

The Delhi government has lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Rai also said the government will take a call on the reopening of schools, work from home for government staff on November 24.

We will also discuss if CNG-operated trucks carrying non-essential items can be allowed to enter Delhi, he said.

The Delhi government on Sunday night extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and work-from-home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

Strong surface winds brought some relief from high pollution levels in Delhi and improved visibility on Monday morning, officials said.

The air quality index of the city stood at 307, which falls in the very poor category. However, it was down from 349 the previous day.

The air quality index of Gurugram, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Noida stood at 318, 213, 326 and 268 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will on Monday hold a high-level meeting to review the curbs imposed to contain high pollution levels in the city.

Winds gusting up to 20 kmph swept through the city, dispersing pollutants partially and improving visibility.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 78 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 01:51 PM IST