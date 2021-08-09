Delhi govt issues SOPs on permitted activities in schools for classes 10, 12; all you need to know

As schools for classes 10 and 12 reopened partially today, the Delhi government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed during visits of students for admission, counselling, guidance and practical activities related to board exams.



The notice stated that students and teachers with COVID-19 symptoms would not be allowed in school premises.

“Students, teachers and employees living in the containment zone will not be allowed to come to school,” the official notification added. Students must have a written consent of their parents to visit schools, as per the notification.

This came after schools were ordered to reopen for classes 10th and 12th students in Delhi from August 9. Now, students are allowed to visit their schools for admission-related work including counseling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

“Schools to partially open for Class X and XII students in Delhi from August 9; Students can visit their schools for admission related work including counselling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had announced on Sunday.

As per Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's plan, there is no harm in starting the schools again in the national capital now.

For the unversed, the schools were shut down in March, 2020 due to spike in COVID-19 cases. However, later they were reopened in January for classes 9 to 12, but they again had to be closed because of the ongoing pandemic.