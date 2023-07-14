Delhi Floods: Water-Logging Near Supreme Court And Rajghat Due To Rise In Yamuna Water Level, Visuals Surface

A day after Yamuna river reached an all-time high record of overflowing the danger mark, visuals of water-logging and incident of flooding in the capital continued to be reported on Friday morning as well. The situation received attention from the high offices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as the latter briefed the prime minister about the flood situation in Delhi. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to France.

On Friday, visuals of water-logging emerged from near the Supreme Court and the Rajghat.

Waterlogging continues near Rajghat due to rise in water level in Yamuna river following heavy rains.

Latest visuals from Shanti Van area of Delhi where people faced problems due to water-logging situation.

Heavy rainfall and increase in Yamuna river's water level triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi; visuals from near Supreme Court.

Home Minister Amit Shah's office PM tweeted, "@narendramodi Ji spoke to Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah over the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi because of the rising water level of the Yamuna River. UHM Shah briefed him that the water level is likely to recede in the next 24 hours and is keeping a close watch on the situation along with the LG Delhi. A sufficient number of NDRF teams have being deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations and help the people in need."

In Delhi, several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage. Meanwhile, schools and colleges will be closed and offices in Delhi have been told to let employees work from home considering the floods in the capital due to Yamuna overflowing, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (July 13).