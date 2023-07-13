'Give Him Baadhnath Goenka Award': TV Reporter's Coverage of Shoulder-Deep Delhi Flood Takes Internet by Storm | Twitter Video Screengrab

New Delhi: After the widely criticized and meme-inducing TV news coverage of Cyclone Biparjoy, by Indian news channels, another video capturing coverage of the Delhi rains by the Indian media is making waves on the internet. This time, the reporter of a television channel is seen standing in shoulder-deep water, attempting to assess the deteriorating road conditions near Laal Quila in Delhi amidst heavy downpour in the capital city.

The video was captioned' "Peak level journalism".

'Haare ka sahara baba khaatu shyam hamara'

Keeping this head above the waters, the reporter gives a philosophical insight of the flood and the vehicles stranded evoking everything from Epic Ramayan to poetic lines engraved on the rear of one such truck which reads in Hindi, "haare ka sahara baba khaatu shyam hamara" (Baba Khaatu Shyam is the hope for the one who has lost). He mentions the few stranded vehicles as against the bumber-to-bumper traffic on a normal day on the highway.

He makes a pithy comment about the water coming up to the neck and draws a parallel to the current political situation in the country saying it is reporters neck-deep in waters is symbolic of Delhi's Mughal history drowining.

Watch the video here:

Twitterati wants them to be honoured with 'Baadhnath Goenka' award

The video also shows more reporters from the channel joining in from other areas of Delhi standing knee-deep on the flooded roads.

Not the ones to leave an opportunity to bash the reporters for their coverage, the Twitterati came up with all sorts of made-up scenarios in which these reporters could have been instructed to report this way. Some even called for awards for these bravehearts, and cheekily suggesting that they be honoured with 'Baadhnath Goenka' award.

Have a look at some of the reactions:

Delhi rain woes

With the rains in Delhi having brought in unprecedented damages in various parts of the city, the Delhi Traffic Police at various places have issued a traffic alert. Incidents of roads caving in and flooding has caused the inconvenience. Some affected places include areas near the India Gate, Pragati Maidan and low-lying areas near the Yamuna.

Yamuna swells to an all-time high

The Monastery market is one of the many places that have been affected due to the Yamuna river swelling to a record high. The water level in the river rose to 207.71 metres in Delhi at 4 pm on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, government agencies said.