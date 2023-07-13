 Delhi Yamuna Floods: Schools & Colleges Closed Till Sunday, Employees To Work From Home, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
All government offices, except those providing essential services, will have work from home. Advisory is being issued for private offices too to work from home," said Delhi CM.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
Considering the flooding caused by river Yamuna water-levels flowing at an all-time high, schools and colleges in Delhi will be closed till Sunday and all government offices, except those providing essential services, will have to work from home till Sunday, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. "We had a DDMA meeting. Several important decisions were taken. Schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till Sunday. All government offices, except those providing essential services, will have work from home. Advisory is being issued for private offices too to work from home," said Delhi CM.

Delhi's Directorate of Education Order

Meanwhile, Delhi's Directorate of Education has ordered all government and private schools in low-lying areas to close immediately where there is a danger of flood without waiting for orders.

"In view of the flood situation in Delhi, the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi has ordered all government and private schools in low-lying areas to close immediately without waiting for orders where there is a danger of flood", said a statement.

Water-logging and flooding in several areas

Several low-lying areas of the city are still under water as the water level in Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana. Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and the resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired in several places, reported ANI.

Restrictions on vehicular movement

Further, according to official inputs, the movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated as non-destined commercial vehicles won't be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Ghazipur border, and from Akshardham towards DND.

The officials further said no commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover, and Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan, reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)

