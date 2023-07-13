Delhi Flood News Live Updates: Yamuna Water-Level Rises To 208.46 metres, Low-Lying Areas Flooded; Check Traffic Advisory

Traffic movement diverted on some roads, check list below
Traffic Advisory Due to rise in water level of Yamuna and consequent inundation of low lying areas, traffic movement is diverted on some roads. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience. Check the routes below.
Delhi LG visits inundated banks of Yamuna and takes stock of the preparedness of agencies
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena calls meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority today to deliberate on flood situation due to rise in water level in Yamuna river. Mr. Saxena visits inundated banks of Yamuna and takes stock of the preparedness of agencies.
Area near Old Yamuna bridge - 'Loha Pul' flooded with water
Area near Old Yamuna bridge - 'Loha Pul' flooded with water as water level of Yamuna river rises above danger level mark.
Area near Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi gets flooded
The area near Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi gets flooded as river Yamuna overflows and floods low-lying nearby areas.
Ring Road near ITO flooded
Water level of river Yamuna continues to rise. Ring Road near ITO flooded.
Yamuna Water-Level Rises To 208.46 metres, Low-Lying Areas Flooded
As river Yamuna has breached its 45 year old record and is flowing at its highest ever mark, the river is causing floods in low-lying areas in Delhi near the banks of the river. The latest update on Yamuna overflowing says that on Thursday (July 13) monring at 7 am, water level of river Yamuna was recorded at 208.46 metres. The river crossed the highest flood record of 207.49 metres at 1 pm on Wednesday (July 12).
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday (July 13) called for a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the flood situation in the national capital. The meeting will be held at the LG Secretariat at 12 noon today. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting, said the DDMA.
