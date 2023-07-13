Delhi Flood News Live Updates: Yamuna Water-Level Rises To 208.46 metres, Low-Lying Areas Flooded; Check Traffic Advisory

Yamuna Water-Level Rises To 208.46 metres, Low-Lying Areas Flooded

As river Yamuna has breached its 45 year old record and is flowing at its highest ever mark, the river is causing floods in low-lying areas in Delhi near the banks of the river. The latest update on Yamuna overflowing says that on Thursday (July 13) monring at 7 am, water level of river Yamuna was recorded at 208.46 metres. The river crossed the highest flood record of 207.49 metres at 1 pm on Wednesday (July 12).

#WATCH | Civil Lines area of Delhi flooded, latest visuals from the area.



Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage. pic.twitter.com/Tze2no1gZd — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday (July 13) called for a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the flood situation in the national capital. The meeting will be held at the LG Secretariat at 12 noon today. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting, said the DDMA.

