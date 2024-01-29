 Delhi Fire: Over 450 Vehicles Gutted In Massive Blaze At Police Training School In Wazirabad; Visuals Surface
The Department of Delhi Fire Services said as many as eight fire tenders rushed to the scene to douse the blaze. The call regarding the massive fire was reported at 12:16 am.

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Over 450 Vehicles Gutted In Massive Blaze At Police Training School In Wazirabad | ANI

A severe fire broke out at the Delhi Police Training School located in Wazirabad of North Delhi in the early hours of Monday, in which 450 vehicles kept in a yard were damaged. As many as eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said the Department of Delhi Fire Services. The call regarding the massive fire was reported at 12:16 am.

"Eight vehicles from the Department of Delhi Fire Service were dispatched, and firefighting efforts began. Due to the escalating fire, additional fire tenders were called from nearby fire stations," said the Fire Service Department of Delhi. 

The Department of Delhi Fire Services also said that as many as 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out at the Police Training School. "The fire originated in the storage area of the police training school, where old four-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicles are kept, the department said. "Around 4:15 am, the authorities gained control over the fire, with the Department of Delhi Fire Service eight vehicles actively participating in the operation," it added.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, and the local police station is investigating the incident. "Fortunately, there were no casualties in this incident," the Department of Delhi Fire Services concluded.

