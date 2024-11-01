Delhi Fire Department Reports Receiving 320 Emergency Calls On Diwali Night

Fire Department | Meta (Indian Fire Service)

The Delhi Fire Department received an unprecedented number of emergency calls on Diwali night, reaching the highest level of incident in a decade. By November 1, authorities verified a total of 320 emergency calls regarding fire incidents and crises in the city, marking a substantial rise compared to past years.



The increase in a fire-related events has resulted in the death of a minimum of three individuals. The Delhi Fire Services reported that a minimum of 12 individuals were also harmed in the fire-related incident.



Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, informed news agency ANI that around 158 fire incidents were reported between midnight and 6am. He also mentioned that due to the increase in fire force for Diwali, there was no significant fire.

"There were no major calls but we received many. From 5pm yesterday until midnight, around 192 calls were logged, and between midnight and 6am, around 158 more were reported. From 5pm to 5am, in just 12 hours, the 300 mark was crossed," ANI quoted Atul Garg.

Delhi police reported that a passenger and another passenger suffered burn injuries when fireworks ignited inside a DTC bus on Thursday evening.

In relation to a fire incident on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, the DFS director explained that officials received a call about a man carrying potash on the bus, which led to an explosion.

“There was a call from the Najafgarh area at around 6:30pm that a man was carrying potash in a DTC bus, in which a blast took place. Potash is mainly used in firecracker manufacturing and is highly inflammable. Two people were injured. Two fire tenders were sent to the spot,” he said.