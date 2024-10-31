 Jharkhand: People Run Helter-Skelter As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Firecracker Shops In Bokaro; Video Surfaces
Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan told news agency ANI that around 13-14 makeshift shops selling firecrackers have been gutted

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a fire broke out in multiple firecracker shops in the Bokaro district In Jharkhand on Thursday. However, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

The incident took place near Garga Bridge in Bokaro Steel City police station area.

A purported video from the spot showed a huge area engulfed in fire as people run helter-skelter to save their lives.

Watch the video here: 

As soon as the information was received, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and were engaged in the firefighting operation to douse off the fire.

Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan told news agency ANI that around 13-14 makeshift shops selling firecrackers have been gutted. He said that the district administration had given permission to these shopkeepers to set up firecracker shops temporarily.

