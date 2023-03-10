e-Paper Get App
Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Court reserves order in Manish Sisodia bail plea; next hearing on March 21

Sisodia was arrested by CBI in Delhi Excise policy scam case. He approached Delhi court for bail.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Manish Sisodia | PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday reserved order in Manish Sisodia's bail plea. The next hearing will be held on March 21.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI in Delhi Excise policy scam case on Thursday. He approached Delhi court for bail. The Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering aspect of the liquor policy scam.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party leader was lodged in Tihar Jail after being remanded to judicial custody and was grilled for 8 hours by the ED before arresting him.

Previously, the ED had questioned Sisodia about alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore from the South Group via the hawala channel.

Sisodia was initially arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation in its own case alleging irregular implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy in Delhi.

What is Manish Sisodia accused of?

Sisodia is accused of corruption in connection with a new liquor policy that was scrapped soon after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe. Sisodia resigned from his position in the Delhi cabinet just two days after his arrest.

What is the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam?

The Delhi liquor policy case has been making headlines in India, with allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

