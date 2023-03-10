Delhi excise policy case: ED to produce Manish Sisodia before court today to seek 10-day custody |

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court directed the Enforcement Directorate to produce Manish Sisodia before it at 2pm on Friday. ED in its application sought 10-day custody of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

ED earlier moved an application before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court seeking production warrant of the arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) returned to Tihar Jail a day ago to question former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

According to sources within the investigation agency, they have permission to question Sisodia for three days.

AAP leader was previously questioned

Previously, the ED had questioned the AAP leader about alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore from the South Group via the hawala channel.

He was also questioned about Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and K. Kavitha, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter.

Hyderabad based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai arrested by ED

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman on March 7. Pillai is accused of representing the "South Group" of liquor traders in this case. After hours of questioning, Pillai was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is the eleventh person to be arrested in connection with the case.

K Kavitha summoned by ED

A day after Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai's arrest, BRS MLC K Kavitha has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. Kavitha will be questioned by the ED on March 10, stated TV reports.

K Kavitha was questioned by CBI--which is also probing the case--in December, 2022. The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the excise policy scam case. Kavitha was named as an accused based on testimony from another accused in the case.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 and later remanded him in judicial custody by Rouse Avenue District Court.

